Renewed sense of hope for Toronto Santa Claus Parade’s future: CEO

Send this page to someone via email

As inflation and rising costs threaten to ice one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions, there is a renewed sense of hope for the future of the Toronto Santa Claus Parade.

With a $250,000 deficit, parade organizers sounded the alarm this fall that the more-than-a-century-old event may not go on without the public’s help.

That call for help has organizers feeling optimistic the parade, which will mark 120 years this Sunday, will live on in the near term, said Clay Charters, president and CEO of the Santa Claus Parade.

“Things are more expensive and we are doing everything we can to control increased operational costs,” Charters told Global News.

“We’re very grateful for the public, sponsors and different levels of government who have stepped in to help us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parade a 'year-round operation'

The need for public support has stemmed from financial challenges due to rising operational costs, a decline in corporate sponsorships, leading to the $250,000 deficit, Charters said.

Corporate sponsorships, Charters said, historically have been the largest source of funding. However, they have decreased in recent years, forcing organizers to dip into their surplus funds.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is a year-round operation,” Charters said.

“We are trying to be diligent and careful.”

1:53 Santa comes to town for 119th edition of Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade

So far, the parade has raised more than $75,000 through their GoFundMe campaign, with significant contributions of anonymous donations of $25,000 — to smaller amounts like $5 or $10 from individuals, some of whom have described their connection to the event.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your hard work and dedication make this event a highlight of the holiday season for so many,” wrote donor Michael Williams on the GoFundMe page.

“Together, we can ensure that the joy and spirit of the season continue to shine bright in our community.”

City, Trudeau offer support

Individual donors aside, the parade’s dire financial situation has caught the attention of both the City of Toronto and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Monday, the city announced it was allocating $100,000 from its Special Events Stabilization Initiative — a one-time financial relief program to support festivals dealing with rising costs.

On Nov. 15, Trudeau took to X in support of the parade.

“I heard that the #SantaClausParadeTO is having a few challenges. So, we’re going to help them out,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a great tradition, and we want to keep it going for years to come.”

5:03 The Annual Santa Claus parade takes over the streets of Toronto

Charters told Global News organizers are working with Ottawa in terms of what their investment and support will look like.

“It speaks volumes to how much the parade means to everyone in Toronto and across the country,” Charters said.

“We see so many smiles on the faces of kids, it’s very palpable … and it’s why we are working so hard to stay running in the future.”

On Nov. 24, Santa and Mrs. Claus will showcase 26 floats on an updated route, accompanied by spirited marchers, lively bands, diverse community partners and a special Canadian debut from former Wiggles superstar Emma Memma, the release reads.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade will also be livestreamed on YouTube for the first time.

Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade made its debut in 1905 with Santa as the only attraction, travelling in a special automobile through downtown Toronto, handing out souvenirs and surprise packages to the community along the way.