Crime

Suspect, 17, arrested after 5 separate armed incidents within an hour: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Policing not the sole solution to Winnipeg youth crime, Supt. says'
Policing not the sole solution to Winnipeg youth crime, Supt. says
RELATED: Winnipeg police data analyst David Bowman and Supt. Dave Dalal said frontline officers now have access to comprehensive information systems that show which young offenders need more support, but more involvement from community and government is needed. – Jun 18, 2024
A 17-year-old is in custody after he was arrested in connection with five armed robberies in a one-hour period, Winnipeg police say.

The incidents, between 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, took place in the River Heights/Corydon area as well as near Polo Park.

Police said the suspect is alleged to have demanded money and chased a jogger on Wellington Crescent; demanded cash and a drink at a Corydon Avenue fast-food restaurant; demanded money from gas stations on Academy Road and Ness Avenue, and took money at gunpoint from a St. James Street cash store.

No one was physically injured, police said, and two of the robbery attempts were unsuccessful.

The suspect fled on an e-bike, police said, and was hit by a vehicle at St. James Street and St. Matthews Avenue, which disabled the bike.

He took off on foot and was picked up by police on Madison Avenue, at which point he was taken to hospital, and the gun — later determined to be a CO2 pistol — was seized.

The teen faces a weapon possession charge, as well as five counts each of robbery, disguise with intent, and using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

