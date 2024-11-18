‘Significant fall storm’ with hurricane-force winds expected off Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning about a “significant fall storm” expected from Tuesday to Wednesday morning with peak wind speeds expected on Tuesday night.

It is expected to impact Vancouver Island on Tuesday when an area of low pressure deepens about 400 km west of the island.

Environment Canada says this low is set to curl north on Wednesday but will remain offshore.

Coastal areas will see southeasterly winds increase through the afternoon on Tuesday, with peak wind speeds expected for most areas on Tuesday night, the organization said in a statement.

Winds should ease later on Wednesday morning but very strong outflow winds can be expected through mainland inlets and valleys.

Some areas could see heavy rain but the main concern is wind, according to Environment Canada.

This type of system is known as an explosive cyclogenesis, a bomb cyclone or a bombogenesis.

It occurs when a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure is recorded at the centre of a storm system.

Strong winds may down trees, cause power outages or delay travel.

Marine warnings are in effect due to this storm.

A hurricane-force wind warning is in effect for the west coast of Vancouver Island.

‘Hurricane’ force winds of 64 knots or above are occurring or expected to occur in this marine area, according to Environment Canada.

A waterspout watch is also in effect for this area and waterspouts may develop.

Vulnerable vessels are at risk of damage or capsizing and mariners are urged to take all necessary precautions and prepare for the possibility of waterspout activity.