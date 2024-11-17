Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP investigate discovery of body in Clearwater County

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted November 17, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
RCMP Crusier View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Clearwater County. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after Rocky Mountain House RCMP were notified of a body located in a wooded area in Clearwater County, west of Red Deer.

RCMP and Alberta Fish & Wildlife confirmed the finding of a recently deceased male with visible injuries, saying hunters discovered the body on Friday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The male was transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Trending Now

Speaking to Global News, an RCMP spokesperson says more details will be released after an autopsy has been conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices