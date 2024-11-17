Alberta RCMP investigate discovery of body in Clearwater County

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after Rocky Mountain House RCMP were notified of a body located in a wooded area in Clearwater County, west of Red Deer.

RCMP and Alberta Fish & Wildlife confirmed the finding of a recently deceased male with visible injuries, saying hunters discovered the body on Friday.

The male was transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Speaking to Global News, an RCMP spokesperson says more details will be released after an autopsy has been conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.