Alberta RCMP investigate discovery of body in Clearwater County

Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after Rocky Mountain House RCMP were notified of a body located in a wooded area in Clearwater County, west of Red Deer.
RCMP and Alberta Fish & Wildlife confirmed the finding of a recently deceased male with visible injuries, saying hunters discovered the body on Friday.
Get breaking National news
The male was transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary and the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Speaking to Global News, an RCMP spokesperson says more details will be released after an autopsy has been conducted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
- Human smuggling case heads to trial after family deaths at Canada-U.S. border
- Trial set for U.K. suspect accused of killing 3 girls at Taylor Swift dance class
- Legal fight deepens over plea deal for alleged mastermind of 9/11 attacks
- Pentagon secrets leaker sentenced to 15 years in prison by U.S. judge
Comments