Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family spruce to be this year’s McDougall Centre Christmas tree

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted November 16, 2024 7:30 pm
1 min read
Tree out front of the McDougall Centre View image in full screen
The 2024 Christmas tree sits out front of the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A family in the Calgary neighbourhood of Beddington Heights will see the spruce tree planted by their daughter 30 years ago adorned in lights in front of the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary.

Daniel Langer was too young to remember when the tree was planted but said it’s special for his family.

“This was planted in 1994,” Langer said. “I was just two years old at the time, so I don’t remember it being planted. But that’s when my sister got this tree from Grade 3…. We planted it in our backyard and it’s been here ever since.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The evergreen was carefully cut by arborists and loaded onto a flatdeck by crane. According to Langer, this is making a holiday tradition inspired by Tennessee Ernie Ford.

“The story goes that every tree that’s planted wants to be a Christmas tree,” Langer said. “So this tree my sister was given gets a chance to be a Christmas tree that every tree deserves to be.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

City crews say the tree, now in front of the McDougall Centre, will be decorated with more than 1,400 lights starting Monday. The full unveiling will take place on Thursday.

The space in the Langers’ yard where the tree once stood won’t be bare for long; they intend to plant a fruit tree in its stead come the spring.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices