Family spruce to be this year’s McDougall Centre Christmas tree

A family in the Calgary neighbourhood of Beddington Heights will see the spruce tree planted by their daughter 30 years ago adorned in lights in front of the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary.

Daniel Langer was too young to remember when the tree was planted but said it’s special for his family.

“This was planted in 1994,” Langer said. “I was just two years old at the time, so I don’t remember it being planted. But that’s when my sister got this tree from Grade 3…. We planted it in our backyard and it’s been here ever since.”

The evergreen was carefully cut by arborists and loaded onto a flatdeck by crane. According to Langer, this is making a holiday tradition inspired by Tennessee Ernie Ford.

“The story goes that every tree that’s planted wants to be a Christmas tree,” Langer said. “So this tree my sister was given gets a chance to be a Christmas tree that every tree deserves to be.”

City crews say the tree, now in front of the McDougall Centre, will be decorated with more than 1,400 lights starting Monday. The full unveiling will take place on Thursday.

The space in the Langers’ yard where the tree once stood won’t be bare for long; they intend to plant a fruit tree in its stead come the spring.