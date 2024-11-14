Change is coming to Saskatoon city council after 2024 civic election

Send this page to someone via email

Major changes are coming to city hall with six out of 10 city councillors taking a seat in chambers for the very first time.

After an 18-year run, incumbent Ward 1 councillor Darren Hill won’t be returning. Instead, a new face, Kathryn MacDonald, will take his seat.

“Just as an overall in the city, I think people wanted fresh perspectives,” said Kathryn MacDonald, Ward 1 councillor-elect.

“I was out there like probably 6 days a week for months just knocking on doors trying to talk to people as much as I could.”

Other new faces include Robert Pearce in Ward 3 and Jasmine Parker in Ward 6.

“We focused on the future. We had a really optimistic positive campaign and I think people see that. People see the love that me and my team and our campaign messages have and I think people want to look forward with optimism,” said Jasmin Parker, Ward 6 councillor-elect.

Ward 2, 7 and 8 will also see new faces as Holly Kelleher, Senos Timon and Scott Ford fill those seats.

“I look forward to getting back and engaging with them, listening to the issues. And really work together to find solutions to the problems that we experience in Ward 2,” said Senos Timon, Ward 2 councillor-elect.

Timon noted safety and homelessness are key concerns for ward two residents but are also top of mind for many other wards.

“Really addressing those (issues) is urgent. Simultaneously we need to start thinking of our future and where do we want Saskatoon headed, what type of city do we want to be as we’re growing fairly rapidly,” said MacDonald.

Councillor views on the proposed downtown arena and entertainment district could end up being split.

Mayor Charlie Clark’s parting message emphasizes the importance of respect among council members is key, adding, “It’s not about left or right division,” but about how you get at least six people to agree on a solution.

“I think it’s great to disagree because you’re bringing different perspectives and different voices but still making sure you’re doing it in a respectful way is really important and key to making sure you can progress,” added MacDonald.

There were two acclaimed councillors in wards nine and 10, Bev Dubois and Zach Jeffries.

Incumbent councillors Randy Donauer for Ward 5 and Troy Davies for Ward 4 will be returning to council.

— with files from Mackenzie Mazankowski