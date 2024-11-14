New Brunswick’s premier sends out minister mandate letters, outlines expectations

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has given marching orders to her new cabinet ministers to fulfill promises made during last month’s election.
The government released 18 mandate letters today to the ministers outlining key priorities and responsibilities across their portfolios.
In the letter to Health Minister John Dornan, the premier says she expects 10 community clinics to open around the province in the government’s first 18 months — beginning in Fredericton.
In their election platform, the Liberals had promised 30 community clinics over four years.
The letter to Education Minister Claire Johnson directs her to implement the 2023 recommendations of provincial child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Lamrock had concluded that changes made by the previous Progressive Conservative government requiring parental consent for students under 16 to choose different names or pronouns violated the Charter rights of children.
