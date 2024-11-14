Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick’s premier sends out minister mandate letters, outlines expectations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prime Minister has first meeting with Premier Susan Holt'
Prime Minister has first meeting with Premier Susan Holt
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Fredericton for his first meeting with Premier Susan Holt since her strong majority win in October’s election. The pair downplayed Holt’s attempt to distance herself from Trudeau during the campaign – instead focusing on how they plan to move forward on share priorities. Silas Brown reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has given marching orders to her new cabinet ministers to fulfill promises made during last month’s election.

The government released 18 mandate letters today to the ministers outlining key priorities and responsibilities across their portfolios.

In the letter to Health Minister John Dornan, the premier says she expects 10 community clinics to open around the province in the government’s first 18 months — beginning in Fredericton.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In their election platform, the Liberals had promised 30 community clinics over four years.

The letter to Education Minister Claire Johnson directs her to implement the 2023 recommendations of provincial child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Trending Now

Lamrock had concluded that changes made by the previous Progressive Conservative government requiring parental consent for students under 16 to choose different names or pronouns violated the Charter rights of children.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices