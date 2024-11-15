Snap election before Trump sworn in would be best for Canada: ex-minister

Send this page to someone via email

Former Liberal deputy prime minister John Manley says it would be in Canada’s best interest to hold an election as soon as possible.

In a recent Global News interview, Manley said he is worried that an election after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration would mean the incoming federal government would be ill-equipped to navigate the incoming administration.

“It would be in the country’s interest if we were to have our federal election and put a government in place, whether the current one or a different one, in time to deal with what’s coming out of Washington after Jan. 20,” Manley said.

Trump has vowed to impose more tariffs on trade partners, though some argue Canadian oil may be left out of such a move, while NATO defence spending has been a prominent frustration for American officials pressuring Canada to spend more.

Border security and the risk of migrants crossing the border north if Trump follows through on a promise of mass deportations has also spurred calls from Immigration Minister Marc Miller that the Safe Third Country Agreement must be enforced by both countries.

“We are going to face a very different environment bilaterally and globally and we better get ready,” Manley said. “They should really go to the people and ask for a mandate because if they don’t get one, somebody else is going to have to pick up the ball and figure out what to do.”

3:49 Trudeau wants Canada, U.S. to succeed on ‘both sides of border’ after Trump re-elected

Despite frequent calls from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to hold an election, so far Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made no indication of having Canadians go to the polls earlier than the October 2025 deadline under Canada’s fixed election date law.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters last week that he is in talks with opposition parties about trying to topple the government.

However, the Bloc is also hoping to make two bills law — one on supply management and another on old-age pensions — and may not want to have an election if there is still a belief those might get passed in the House of Commons.

Meanwhile, support for the Liberal minority government recently hit a “new low” amongst Canadians, according to Ipsos polling exclusive to Global News from September, continuing more than a year of trailing the Conservatives by double digits.

The prime minister has also been dealing with internal friction. Several members of his own caucus called for him to step down last month amid concerns their constituents have tuned Trudeau out.

Trudeau said last month he is staying on as Liberal leader.