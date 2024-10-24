Trudeau says ‘yes,’ he’s staying as leader after Liberal revolt

Send this page to someone via email

A day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced more than two dozen MPs who had been calling on him to step aside, he made it clear he intends to lead the Liberals into the next election.

“We’re going to continue to have great conversations about what is the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre in the next election,” he told reporters. “But that will happen with me as leader going into the next election.”

Asked directly if he would stay on after the Oct. 28 date some caucus members had reportedly asked for a clear answer by, the prime minister responded with just one word: “Yes.”

The prime minister was also asked if he would kick anyone out of caucus if dissent about his leadership continues. He said they have had “robust conversations” on how to move forward.

“We’re open about our united desire to make sure that Pierre Poilievre doesn’t get the chance to cut the programs and services that Canadians are relying on in this time of affordability crisis,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s comments came after he met with his caucus on Wednesday, where some party members urged him to step down amid the party’s lagging in the polls and two recent byelection losses in former Liberal strongholds.

Between 20 and 30 MP had signed an internal document calling on him to step down as leader, sources had told Global News, with those same members airing their concerns to Trudeau during the meeting.

Following that meeting, several MPs came out saying the party was united, but did not provide details on what exactly happened behind closed doors. Trudeau also told reporters as he left caucus that it was “strong and united.”

— with files from Global News’ Mackenzie Gray, David Akin and Jillian Piper, and The Canadian Press