Sports

Connor McDavid could reach 1,000 points tonight as Oilers host Predators

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2024 8:49 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talks about Connor McDavid as Edmonton's captain approaches a major milestone.
Connor McDavid could make history tonight as the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators.

A single point will put the 27-year-old McDavid at 1,000 in his career, the fourth fastest NHLer to ever reach the milestone.

It will be his 659th game in the NHL.

McDavid had a goal and three assists in Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime win against the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday to reach 999 career points.

Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656) all reached 1,000 points faster than McDavid.

McDavid could have reached the milestone sooner but missed three games due to an ankle injury earlier this month.

Southwest Edmonton school wins Connor McDavid visit after raising $15k
© 2024 The Canadian Press

