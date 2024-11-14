Connor McDavid could reach 1,000 points tonight as Oilers host Predators

See more sharing options

Connor McDavid could make history tonight as the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators.

A single point will put the 27-year-old McDavid at 1,000 in his career, the fourth fastest NHLer to ever reach the milestone.

It will be his 659th game in the NHL.

McDavid had a goal and three assists in Edmonton’s 4-3 overtime win against the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday to reach 999 career points.

Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656) all reached 1,000 points faster than McDavid.

McDavid could have reached the milestone sooner but missed three games due to an ankle injury earlier this month.