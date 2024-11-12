Edmonton woman sought Canada-wide over road rage incident in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are renewing their appeal to locate an Edmonton woman allegedly involved in a violent road rage incident in Mission, B.C., in early September.

Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000 in the Sept. 8 incident.

View image in full screen Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amber Jenelle Toews is asked to call Mission RCMP or their local police. Mission RCMP

Police allege that Toews and an Edmonton man, Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, attacked a young couple with a baseball bat at a drive-thru on Lougheed Highway and Cedar Valley Connector, after the victims honked at them to move forward in line.

Weeks later, Hebrada-Walters was shot dead in Langley. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believes the killing was linked to the B.C. gang conflict and unrelated to the road rage incident.

Police continue to seek Toews on a Canada-wide warrant, and RCMP in B.C. has been working with police in Alberta to try and locate her.

Mission RCMP added that she is known to travel around B.C. and other western provinces, but that there is no confirmation she has returned to Alberta.

Anyone who sees Toews is asked to call 911 and not to approach her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or their local police and quote Mission RCMP file #24-10852.