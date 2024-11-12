Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton woman sought Canada-wide over road rage incident in Mission, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 9:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru'
Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru
A young couple is recovering from injuries after an apparent road rage incident in a drive-thru at a Mission Tim Hortons. It happened over the weekend, and a baseball bat was used. As Janet Brown reports, the suspects have been identified but not yet arrested. – Sep 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are renewing their appeal to locate an Edmonton woman allegedly involved in a violent road rage incident in Mission, B.C., in early September.

Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000 in the Sept. 8 incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amber Jenelle Toews is asked to call Mission RCMP or their local police. View image in full screen
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amber Jenelle Toews is asked to call Mission RCMP or their local police. Mission RCMP

Police allege that Toews and an Edmonton man, Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, attacked a young couple with a baseball bat at a drive-thru on Lougheed Highway and Cedar Valley Connector, after the victims honked at them to move forward in line.

Story continues below advertisement

Weeks later, Hebrada-Walters was shot dead in Langley. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believes the killing was linked to the B.C. gang conflict and unrelated to the road rage incident.

Click to play video: 'Investigators look for suspect in Langley B.C. shooting over the weekend'
Investigators look for suspect in Langley B.C. shooting over the weekend
Trending Now

Police continue to seek Toews on a Canada-wide warrant, and RCMP in B.C. has been working with police in Alberta to try and locate her.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mission RCMP added that she is known to travel around B.C. and other western provinces, but that there is no confirmation she has returned to Alberta.

Anyone who sees Toews is asked to call 911 and not to approach her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or their local police and quote Mission RCMP file #24-10852.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices