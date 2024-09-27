Suspect in Mission, B.C. road rage case confirmed shot and killed in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect in a case of road rage in Mission, B.C., earlier this month was shot and killed in Langley earlier this week.

Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, 38, from Edmonton, was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, in the Township of Langley, Mission RCMP confirmed on Friday.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified Hebrada-Walters, from Edmonton, and said he is known to police and “initial information indicates that this shooting was a targeted event, linked to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.”

No arrests have been made in connection with that shooting.

Hebrada-Walters was a suspect in a case of road rage in Mission on Sept. 8.

A couple reported the incident to police and said they were attacked by a man and a woman with a baseball bat, who then also damaged their car.

Police previously released photos of the two suspects in an effort to locate them.

Mission RCMP said the road rage case and the Langley shooting do not appear to be connected. However, charges have now been approved against the woman involved in the road rage incident.

Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, also from Edmonton, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for her, and Mission RCMP is working with law enforcement partners in Alberta to try to locate and arrest Toews.

RCMP said she has been known to travel around B.C. but there is no confirmation she has returned to Alberta.

If anyone sees Toews, call 911 and do not approach her. If you have information that could help to locate her, call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or your local police. Mission RCMP file 24-10852.

