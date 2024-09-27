Menu

Crime

Suspect in Mission, B.C. road rage case confirmed shot and killed in Langley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru'
Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru
PREVIOUS: A young couple is recovering from injuries after an apparent road rage incident in a drive-thru at a Mission Tim Hortons. It happened over the weekend, and a baseball bat was used. As Janet Brown reports, the suspects have been identified but not yet arrested. – Sep 10, 2024
A suspect in a case of road rage in Mission, B.C., earlier this month was shot and killed in Langley earlier this week.

Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, 38, from Edmonton, was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, in the Township of Langley, Mission RCMP confirmed on Friday.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified Hebrada-Walters, from Edmonton, and said he is known to police and “initial information indicates that this shooting was a targeted event, linked to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.”

No arrests have been made in connection with that shooting.

Click to play video: 'Investigators look for suspect in Langley B.C. shooting over the weekend'
Investigators look for suspect in Langley B.C. shooting over the weekend

Hebrada-Walters was a suspect in a case of road rage in Mission on Sept. 8.

A couple reported the incident to police and said they were attacked by a man and a woman with a baseball bat, who then also damaged their car.

Police previously released photos of the two suspects in an effort to locate them.

Mission RCMP said the road rage case and the Langley shooting do not appear to be connected. However, charges have now been approved against the woman involved in the road rage incident.

Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, also from Edmonton, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.  A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for her, and Mission RCMP is working with law enforcement partners in Alberta to try to locate and arrest Toews.

RCMP said she has been known to travel around B.C. but there is no confirmation she has returned to Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru'
Couple assaulted in alleged road rage case at Tim Hortons drive thru

If anyone sees Toews, call 911 and do not approach her.  If you have information that could help to locate her, call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or your local police.  Mission RCMP file 24-10852.

Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, also from Edmonton, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000. View image in full screen
Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, also from Edmonton, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000. Mission RCMP
