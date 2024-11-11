Winnipeg cops seize meth, cocaine, fentanyl, weapons and cash in traffic stop

A traffic stop Sunday morning led Winnipeg police to the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash.
Police said a Dodge Ram stopped at a red light around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street sped off suddenly when the occupants noticed a police car behind them.
After a chase, the vehicle was pulled over further down McPhillips, and police said a folding knife and body armour were spotted in plain sight inside the truck. The body armour was later determined to contain a loaded handgun. The serial number on the gun hand been tampered with, police said.
Get breaking National news
A further search led police to seize 16 grams of meth, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, packaging materials, and around $9,300 in cash.
Four people were arrested and charged with weapons, drug trafficking, and proceeds-of-crime-related offences. A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody, while the other three suspects, ranging in age from 28-41, were released on undertakings.
Comments