Crime

Winnipeg cops seize meth, cocaine, fentanyl, weapons and cash in traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News
A traffic stop Sunday morning led Winnipeg police to the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash.

Police said a Dodge Ram stopped at a red light around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street sped off suddenly when the occupants noticed a police car behind them.

After a chase, the vehicle was pulled over further down McPhillips, and police said a folding knife and body armour  were spotted in plain sight inside the truck. The body armour was later determined to contain a loaded handgun. The serial number on the  gun hand been tampered with, police said.

A further search led police to seize 16 grams of meth, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, packaging materials, and around $9,300 in cash.

Four people were arrested and charged with weapons, drug trafficking, and proceeds-of-crime-related offences. A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody, while the other three suspects, ranging in age from 28-41, were released on undertakings.

