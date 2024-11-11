Winnipeg cops seize meth, cocaine, fentanyl, weapons and cash in traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop Sunday morning led Winnipeg police to the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash.

Police said a Dodge Ram stopped at a red light around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and McPhillips Street sped off suddenly when the occupants noticed a police car behind them.

After a chase, the vehicle was pulled over further down McPhillips, and police said a folding knife and body armour were spotted in plain sight inside the truck. The body armour was later determined to contain a loaded handgun. The serial number on the gun hand been tampered with, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A further search led police to seize 16 grams of meth, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, packaging materials, and around $9,300 in cash.

Four people were arrested and charged with weapons, drug trafficking, and proceeds-of-crime-related offences. A 42-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody, while the other three suspects, ranging in age from 28-41, were released on undertakings.

Story continues below advertisement