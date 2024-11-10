Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three people taken to hospital after a small plane crashed in Southwest Middlesex

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Three people are being treated in hospital after a plane crashed in the rural community of Southwest Middlesex, just outside of London Ontario. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are being treated in hospital after a plane crashed in the rural community of Southwest Middlesex, just outside of London Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Olde Drive, between Springfield Road and Melbourne Road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OPP say they believe the plane flipped over when the pilot attempted to land the small aircraft.

Police say four people were on board when the plane crashed, and three were taken to hospital but are expected to live.

Trending Now

The fourth person wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say they are still investigating and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices