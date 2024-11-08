Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid after man found dead in Guelph apartment unit

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 8, 2024 4:11 pm
1 min read
A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after Guelph police discovered a man unresponsive in an apartment unit. View image in full screen
A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after Guelph police discovered a man unresponsive in an apartment unit. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Charges have been laid in Guelph’s second homicide of the year.

Police were called to an apartment complex near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue on Wednesday for a wellness check.

Investigators with the major crime unit say a 51-year-old man was found inside one of the units. They say he was unresponsive and later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The coroner’s office was brought in to assist in the investigation. They determined that the man died sometime around Oct. 21 and his death was later ruled a homicide.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man of no fixed address. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder. Police say he was already in custody on charges not related to the case.

The accused had a bail hearing on Friday.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety but are asking anyone who may have more information on this case to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

