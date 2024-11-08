SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Racist texts about ‘cotton picking’ target Black Americans, prompting probe

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 12:08 pm
4 min read
Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers. View image in full screen
Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Black middle school, high school and university students across the U.S. have reported receiving racist texts about being “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation,” prompting investigations by local, state and federal authorities.

The first texts appear to have been sent out the day after Donald Trump won this week’s U.S. presidential election. Since then, there have been reports of the hate-filled texts in dozens of states including New York, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee and California.

Some instructed the recipient to show up at an address at a particular time “with your belongings,” while others didn’t include a location. Some of them mentioned the incoming presidential administration, and included the recipient by name.

Story continues below advertisement

At least some of the messages, which are an offensive reference to past enslavement of Black people in the United States, claimed to have come from “A Trump supporter.”

It’s unclear at this point who is behind the messages, but TextNow, an app that allows people to create untraceable, “burner” phone numbers for free, said at least some of the messages were sent from its platform.

Click to play video: 'Trump rally widely criticized for his allies’ crude, racist remarks'
Trump rally widely criticized for his allies’ crude, racist remarks

“As soon as we became aware, our Trust & Safety team acted quickly, rapidly disabling the related accounts in less than an hour,” the company told CNN, referring to the texts as a “widespread, coordinated attack.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The FBI said it was in touch with the Justice Department on the messages, and the Federal Communications Commission said it was investigating the texts “alongside federal and state law enforcement.” The Ohio Attorney General’s office also said it was looking into the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Students at some major universities, including Clemson in South Carolina and the University of Alabama, said they received the messages. The Clemson Police Department said in a statement that it had been notified of the “deplorable racially motivated text and email messages” and encouraged anyone who received one to report it.

Fisk University, a historically Black university in Nashville, Tenn., issued a statement calling the messages that targeted some of its students “deeply unsettling.” It urged calm and assured students that the texts likely were from bots or malicious actors with “no real intentions or credibility.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Missouri NAACP president Nimrod Chapel said Black students who are members of the organization’s Missouri State University chapter received texts citing Trump’s win and calling them out by name as being “selected to pick cotton” next Tuesday. Chapel said police in the southeastern Missouri city of Springfield, home of the university, have been notified.

In a statement to NBC News, Brian Hughes of the Trump campaign denounced the texts and said linking the texts to Trump is “absolute nonsense.”

“If we can find the origin of these messages which promote this kind of ugliness in our name we will obviously take legal action to stop it,” Hughes said.

“President Trump built a diverse and broad coalition of support, with voters of all races and backgrounds,” he continued. “The result was a landslide victory for his common sense mandate for change. This will result in a second term that is beneficial to every working man and woman in our nation.”

The NAACP, however, says they believe the messages are a product of Trump being elected to a second term.

“The unfortunate reality of electing a President who, historically has embraced, and at times encouraged hate, is unfolding before our eyes,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson shared in a statement. “These actions are not normal. And we refuse to let them be normalized.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tasha Dunham of Lodi, Calif., told The Associated Press that her 16-year-old daughter showed her one of the messages Wednesday evening before her basketball practice.

The text not only used her daughter’s name, but it also directed her to report to a “plantation” in North Carolina, where Dunham said they’ve never lived. When they looked up the address, it was the location of a museum.

“It was very disturbing,” Dunham said. “Everybody’s just trying to figure out what does this all mean for me? So, I definitely had a lot of fear and concern.”

with files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Breaking down Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US Election'
Breaking down Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US Election
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices