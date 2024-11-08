Shaping Saskatchewan: Rachel Mielke

Send this page to someone via email

Rachel Mielke has always had a passion for design and creativity.

However, the Regina native never quite imagined those interests would blossom into the creation of one of the most well-known jewellery brands in Canada.

She launched Hillberg & Berk in 2007 in downtown Regina. Looking back, Mielke admits it was unusual that she believed she could start the brand from a smaller centre — such as Regina — rather than a larger city as other popular brands had done.

But it was faith both from her mother and from within that helped motivate her to take that chance.

“I’ve always had this innate confidence and belief in what I could achieve because of I think my relationship with my mom,” Mielke said. “My mom was constantly reinforcing me to chase my dreams and believe in myself and her believe in myself.”

Story continues below advertisement

And that risk resulted in reward for Mielke, whose journey is recognized widely in the business community as a remarkable story in building a homegrown Canadian brand.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Today, Hillberg & Berk has expanded to 15 locations across Canada, and 95 per cent of employees are women or non-binary.

“What I always like to say is it actually was like my secret weapon to start in Saskatchewan. The support that Hillberg & Berk got from the community was phenomenal.”

Another secret weapon that Mielke flexed was her leadership skills. Mielke’s success story solidified her as a leading woman entrepreneur from Saskatchewan.

While it’s good news to see her company continue to expand, Mielke says what is important to her is to think beyond just growing a business and profitability.

“I think a lot about giving back and how our business impacts our employees, their experience in the world, our community, the environment. So thinking about those things, as every entrepreneur should, is something that really can help inspire and direct people who might be thinking about getting into business,” Mielke said.

“I hope that can also inspire people to start a business that is perhaps more focused on doing good in the world than just growth.”

Hillberg & Berk says it commits one per cent of annual revenue in donations and jewellery to local and national partners in an effort that “ensures our partners are prioritized regardless of our profitability.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We live our purpose of supporting self-identified women to reach their potential through everything we do.”