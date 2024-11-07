Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia election: Liberals say province’s immigration levels are too high

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia party leaders pitch ideas to ease traffic congestion in Halifax'
Nova Scotia party leaders pitch ideas to ease traffic congestion in Halifax
RELATED: Nova Scotia political parties are making promises around easing traffic in Halifax. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, it’s a priority in the election as the heavy congestion and long commutes have been leaving people frustrated.
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says immigration levels must be reduced until the province can provide enough housing and other services.

Speaking on Day 12 of the Nova Scotia election campaign, Churchill said a plan by the incumbent Progressive Conservatives to double the province’s population by 2060 to two million people is unrealistic and unsustainable.

The Liberal leader says Tim Houston’s Tories, who are seeking a second term in office, have exceeded the provincial Labour Department’s targets, which Churchill says was a bad idea.

Churchill says the province should focus on attracting more professionals and skilled workers, such as those working in health care, education and the trades.

Meanwhile, Houston announced today that a Progressive Conservative government would make parking free at all Nova Scotia hospitals and health-care centres.

Houston says the no-pay policy would apply to all properties operated by the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Figures released Wednesday show the Tories, New Democrats and Liberals are officially fielding a full slate of 55 candidates, while the Green Party is running 23 candidates after nominations officially closed that day.

Elections Nova Scotia says three Independent candidates have also been officially nominated, bringing the total number of candidates across the 55 electoral districts to 191.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

