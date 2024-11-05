Footage released of pair setting fire to occupied Ontario movie theatre with Molotov cocktail

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region have released dramatic footage of two people setting a fire inside the lobby of a movie theatre in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

They say emergency services were dispatched to a cinema near East Beaver Creek and Highway 7 shortly after 11 p.m. after a fire was reported.

Police say the fire, which was set in the main lobby, activated the sprinkler system which doused the fire.

There were a number of people in a second-floor theatre at the time of the incident but there were no injuries reported to police.

In the video, a grey sport utility vehicle (SUV), with Ontario licence plate DCKP 812, parks in front of the theatre before two people exit and make their way towards the theatre.

They then place an object on the ground, before throwing what police describe as, “Molotov cocktails at it, causing a fire to ignite.“

The pair then run quickly out of the theatre to escape in the SUV as a fire grows quickly behind them.

Police say the vehicle is as a grey Acura RDX which had been reported stolen in Toronto on Oct. 28.

They described the first suspect as having a medium build and was said to be wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, black gloves and a mask.

The second suspect was also said to have a medium build and was dressed in white shoes, black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a mask.