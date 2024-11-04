‘Here to stay’: Hundreds gather in Fredericton to preserve Wabanaki languages

Send this page to someone via email

For community members around New Brunswick and Quebec, a a Wabanaki language gathering put on by the University of New Brunswick’s Mi’kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre was a time to preserve and celebrate culture.

Stephen Jerome came from Quebec to teach a laundry basket weaving workshop on the weekend

“I’m just trying to teach other people how to make baskets because this culture is dying.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He said he’s concerned fewer and fewer people will know how to do the skill. Heather Condo led the weaving workshop with him, and shared his sentiment.

“It goes hand-in-hand with our languages too, right. Everything is fading, so along with people here trying to revitalize the language, we’re trying to revitalize this art,” she said.

Shalyn Ward is from Natoaganeg, also known as Eel Ground First Nation, and said she was attending to represent youth’s voices.

Story continues below advertisement

“Like Jeremy Dutcher said at one of the keynote speakings that he did this weekend, language is healing work, so in order to heal our nation, we need to learn the language,” she said.

To view more, watch the video above.