Laval Rouge et Or advance to 21st straight Dunsmore Cup final

The Laval Rouge et Or are going back to the Dunsmore Cup final for a 21st straight year.

Quarterback Arnaud Desjardins threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 3-ranked Rouge et Or defeated the Concordia Stingers 41-18 on Saturday to advance to the RSEQ final.

Laval will face the winner of Saturday’s matchup between the No. 1 Montreal Carabins (7-1) — the defending Vanier Cup champions — and McGill Redbirds (3-5).

In Ontario University Athletics football action, the No. 2 Laurier Golden Hawks defeated the Queen’s Gaels 29-21 to set up a Yates Cup final against the Western Mustangs.

No. 4 Western advanced to its ninth straight final with a 30-19 victory over the Guelph Gryphons.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies beat the three-time defending Jewett Trophy champion STFX X-Men 21-17 in the Atlantic University Sport conference.

The No. 6 Bishop’s Gaiter (8-0) took on the Acadia Axemen (2-6) in the other semifinal later Saturday.

The No. 7 Manitoba Bisons (7-1) were set to host the Regina Rams (3-5), while the No. 10 Saskatchewan Huskies (5-3) visited the No. 9 UBC Thunderbirds (5-3) in the Canada West semifinals, also later Saturday.