Decision not to print voter cards for N.S. election ‘short-sighted’: seniors advocate

A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia’s elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.

Bill VanGorder, with the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, says the decision is “short-sighted” because many seniors don’t use the internet regularly and rely on the postal service for voting information.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has announced that its rural and urban mail carriers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if there is no progress at the bargaining table with Canada Post. The union will be in a legal strike position as of Nov. 3.

Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill also criticized Elections Nova Scotia’s decision, saying the lack of mailed cards will make voting difficult for seniors and those with poor or non-existent internet connections.

A representative from Elections Nova Scotia says the decision not to send voter information cards this year was difficult, but adds that there are other ways for voters to find out where to cast their ballots.

The elections agency also says it has an awareness campaign in the works to alert “underserved” voters about how they can vote on Nov. 26.