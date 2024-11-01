Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

String of break-ins around South Surrey prompt warning from RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 8:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tech Talk: Protect your home inside and out'
Tech Talk: Protect your home inside and out
RELATED: Digital lifestyle expert Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media show us some simple ways to beef up our home security. – Feb 23, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are warning the public about a string of break-ins they think might be connected to similar crimes in other parts of Metro Vancouver.

The Surrey break-ins have targeted the Panorama Ridge, South Surrey and Crescent Beach areas.

Police say the suspects work in a team of three targeting unoccupied “large-scale” homes between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The thieves typically gain entry by smashing the glass on a patio door, before ransacking the home for high-value items like jewelry, watches, cash and purses.

Click to play video: 'Surrey homeowner struggles after violent break and enter attempt'
Surrey homeowner struggles after violent break and enter attempt

“Investigators believe the thieves are surveilling properties before they strike; therefore, we encourage residents to keep their homes secure, look out for each other as neighbours and call police to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a media release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP held a block watch meeting this week to educate residents on home security, and are planning a second one.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They’re also boosting patrols in the neighbourhoods.

Police said all three suspects wore hoodies, dark-coloured sweatpants and balaclavas. They also tightened their hood strings to conceal facial features.

The first suspect is described as six feet three inches tall with a heavy build, the second is six feet tall with a muscular build, and the third is five feet eight inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices