String of break-ins around South Surrey prompt warning from RCMP

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are warning the public about a string of break-ins they think might be connected to similar crimes in other parts of Metro Vancouver.
The Surrey break-ins have targeted the Panorama Ridge, South Surrey and Crescent Beach areas.
Police say the suspects work in a team of three targeting unoccupied “large-scale” homes between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The thieves typically gain entry by smashing the glass on a patio door, before ransacking the home for high-value items like jewelry, watches, cash and purses.
“Investigators believe the thieves are surveilling properties before they strike; therefore, we encourage residents to keep their homes secure, look out for each other as neighbours and call police to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a media release.
Surrey RCMP held a block watch meeting this week to educate residents on home security, and are planning a second one.
They’re also boosting patrols in the neighbourhoods.
Police said all three suspects wore hoodies, dark-coloured sweatpants and balaclavas. They also tightened their hood strings to conceal facial features.
The first suspect is described as six feet three inches tall with a heavy build, the second is six feet tall with a muscular build, and the third is five feet eight inches tall with a slender build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
