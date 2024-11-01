String of break-ins around South Surrey prompt warning from RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are warning the public about a string of break-ins they think might be connected to similar crimes in other parts of Metro Vancouver.

The Surrey break-ins have targeted the Panorama Ridge, South Surrey and Crescent Beach areas.

Police say the suspects work in a team of three targeting unoccupied “large-scale” homes between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The thieves typically gain entry by smashing the glass on a patio door, before ransacking the home for high-value items like jewelry, watches, cash and purses.

1:57 Surrey homeowner struggles after violent break and enter attempt

“Investigators believe the thieves are surveilling properties before they strike; therefore, we encourage residents to keep their homes secure, look out for each other as neighbours and call police to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP held a block watch meeting this week to educate residents on home security, and are planning a second one.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They’re also boosting patrols in the neighbourhoods.

Police said all three suspects wore hoodies, dark-coloured sweatpants and balaclavas. They also tightened their hood strings to conceal facial features.

The first suspect is described as six feet three inches tall with a heavy build, the second is six feet tall with a muscular build, and the third is five feet eight inches tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.