Friends split $1-million prize in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Two friends from Thwho have been paying the lottery as a way to stay connected struck it big in early September, winning $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Daniel Kukko and Werner Maute of Thunder Bay, Ont., won a prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Sept. 4, 2024.

The two, who were once coworkers, have been friends for 30 years and told the Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation they have been playing the lottery together as a way to stay connected.

“I scanned our LOTTO 6/49 ticket on the OLG app and saw a bunch of zeros and commas,” Kukko recalled as the pair claimed their winnings in Toronto.

“I checked it again and showed my family to make sure what I was seeing was real. Then I took a screenshot and sent it to Werner.”

Maute says he was on vacation in Germany when he learned of the prize. “When I received the screenshot, I was wowed. It was unbelievable for a few seconds, and then I was overcome with joy,” Werner said.

He says he called Kukko and joked, saying, “I hope this is real because this is one expensive phone call!”

He says his friend laughed, responding, “I think you can afford it.”

As for what comes next, Maute plans to share his winnings with his child, do some work around the house, and enjoy a vacation.

Kukko intends to retire, share with his children, pay some bills, and travel.