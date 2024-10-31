Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged, 2nd sought in attack on B.C. singer AP Dhillon’s home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
Rapper AP Dhillon’s B.C. home targeted with gunfire
WATCH: AP Dhillon's Colwood home was targeted with gunfire in September. Shocking video of the attack is now circulating on social media. – Sep 2, 2024
RCMP in British Columbia say one man has been charged and another is wanted in relation to an attack on the Vancouver Island home of a popular Punjabi singer.

The attack, which was filmed from the perspective of one of the alleged attackers, happened at the Colwood, B.C., home of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known professionally as AP Dhillon, on Sept. 2.

Police say the attackers shot at the home multiple times before torching two vehicles.

In a media release, West Shore RCMP said one of the suspects, 25-year-old Winnipeg man Abjeet Kingra, was arrested in Ontario on Wednesday.

Shooting at Colwood home of Punjabi music star AP Dhillon under investigation
He has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent and arson and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who they said was last known to live in Winnipeg, but is believed to now be in India.

Sharma is wanted on a warrant on the same charges as as Kingra.

He is described as South Asian, five-feet nine-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sharma’s whereabouts or with other information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-474-2264.

