Canada

Toronto bus crash: 6 people hurt, 3 seriously, after collision with pick-up truck

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 8:14 am
1 min read
The state of the TTC
Six people were injured early Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a TTC bus in North York, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue around 4:20 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived on scene, they found both a damaged pickup truck and TTC bus near the subway station.

Toronto paramedics told Global News six people were hurt; three were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while three others were taken to hospital. Police later said all of the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

One of the injured was the bus driver, TTC CEO Greg Percy said in a statement.

“I share everyone’s concerns for the wellbeing of our colleague and our customers. Our thoughts are with them all at this time. The safety of our employees and our customers is the most important thing to me,” he said.

“Today’s incident is a sad reminder of the challenges the TTC faces on the roads every day. We will support the operator and any employee who requires it as a result of this incident. We will also continue to assist Toronto Police Service with their investigation.”

TTC North York bus crash View image in full screen
Police crime tape closes off the scene of a TTC bus collision near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in North York Oct. 31. Six people were injured in the crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. Don Curran/Global News

Police later added the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

