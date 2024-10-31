Toronto bus crash: 6 people hurt, 3 seriously, after collision with pick-up truck

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were injured early Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a TTC bus in North York, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue around 4:20 a.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived on scene, they found both a damaged pickup truck and TTC bus near the subway station.

Toronto paramedics told Global News six people were hurt; three were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while three others were taken to hospital. Police later said all of the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the injured was the bus driver, TTC CEO Greg Percy said in a statement.

“I share everyone’s concerns for the wellbeing of our colleague and our customers. Our thoughts are with them all at this time. The safety of our employees and our customers is the most important thing to me,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s incident is a sad reminder of the challenges the TTC faces on the roads every day. We will support the operator and any employee who requires it as a result of this incident. We will also continue to assist Toronto Police Service with their investigation.”

View image in full screen Police crime tape closes off the scene of a TTC bus collision near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in North York Oct. 31. Six people were injured in the crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. Don Curran/Global News

Police later added the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.