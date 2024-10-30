Random machete attack puts Winnipeg man in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a random early-morning machete attack.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a 44-year-old man who was already being treated by paramedics for serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

The victim told police he had been at a park near St. John’s Avenue a half-hour earlier when he was suddenly attacked from behind. He managed to walk to Main Street before collapsing.

Police said there’s no known connection between the victim and the suspect or suspects, and because the attack happened suddenly and from behind, the victim wasn’t able to describe his attacker.

Major crimes investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

