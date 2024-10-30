Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Random machete attack puts Winnipeg man in hospital: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders'
Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
RELATED: Community leaders say incidents involving youth and edged weapons in Winnipeg are on the rise – Oct 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a random early-morning machete attack.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a 44-year-old man who was already being treated by paramedics for serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

The victim told police he had been at a park near St. John’s Avenue a half-hour earlier when he was suddenly attacked from behind. He managed to walk to Main Street before collapsing.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said there’s no known connection between the victim and the suspect or suspects, and because the attack happened suddenly and from behind, the victim wasn’t able to describe his attacker.

Major crimes investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba bill eyes new rules for sale of machetes, swords and other items'
Manitoba bill eyes new rules for sale of machetes, swords and other items
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices