Politics

Byelection in the works after Vancouver councillor elected provincially

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 9:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Christine Boyle wins BC NDP nomination'
Christine Boyle wins BC NDP nomination
WATCH: Vancouver city councillor Christine Boyle has won the nomination to represent a riding for the BC NDP in this year's election – Apr 5, 2024
Vancouver will need to hold a byelection in the coming months after a sitting councillor was elected as an NDP MLA in the provincial election.

OneCity Coun. Christine Boyle was elected in the riding of Vancouver-Little Mountain with more than 62 per cent of the vote.

On Tuesday, Boyle announced her resignation from council.

“It has been an honour to serve the residents of Vancouver as a councillor for the past six years,” Boyle said.

“I want to thank the hard-working staff across the City of Vancouver and the residents who care so much about this city.”

Click to play video: 'BC NDP expected to form majority government'
BC NDP expected to form majority government
Boyle said she won’t formally resign until December after city staff asked her to wait to allow them time to prepare for a byelection. She said she would take unpaid leave until then.

A spokesperson for the municipality said a councillor submitting their resignation to the city clerk triggers the byelection.

Once it is received, the city must appoint a chief election officer, who must then schedule the byelection no later than 80 days from their appointment.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

