Crime

2 arrested in suspicious death of 61-year-old man in Prince George

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 9:02 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at the scene of a suspicious death in Prince George. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at the scene of a suspicious death in Prince George. CKPG
RCMP have arrested two men in connection with the suspicious death of a 61-year-old man in Prince George.

In a media release, Mounties said they were called to reports of an assault at a home in the 2300-block of Victoria Street around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was dead when they arrived at the scene, where they took two suspects into custody.

Click to play video: '35 years after mysterious disappearance of Prince George family'
35 years after mysterious disappearance of Prince George family
Trending Now

RCMP said foul play is suspected in the death.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators are confident that this was a targeted attack and that there are no further concerns for public safety,” RCMP said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP’s Serious Crime Section at 250-561-3300.

