2 arrested in suspicious death of 61-year-old man in Prince George

RCMP have arrested two men in connection with the suspicious death of a 61-year-old man in Prince George.

In a media release, Mounties said they were called to reports of an assault at a home in the 2300-block of Victoria Street around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was dead when they arrived at the scene, where they took two suspects into custody.

RCMP said foul play is suspected in the death.

“Investigators are confident that this was a targeted attack and that there are no further concerns for public safety,” RCMP said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP’s Serious Crime Section at 250-561-3300.