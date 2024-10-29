Injured Barnes to miss Raptors’ game at Charlotte

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will continue medical assessments after being hit in the right eye and will not travel with the team for their game Wednesday night against Charlotte, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Barnes was inadvertently elbowed in the face by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic as the players contested a rebound late in Toronto’s game against visiting Denver on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Barnes had to be taken to the locker room and did not return. The Nuggets won 127-125 in overtime.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Raptors all-star had 21 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high five steals before leaving the game.

The Raptors said Barnes’s status will be updated Wednesday.

Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, six assists and two steals over four games this season.

Toronto has had to deal with numerous significant injuries early in 2024-25. Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley missed his third game Monday after sustaining a right pelvic contusion in Toronto’s season opener.

Guard Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder), forward Bruce Brown (knee) and centre Kelly Olynyk (back) have yet to suit up.

Swingman RJ Barrett returned Monday after missing the first three games of the season with a sprained shoulder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.