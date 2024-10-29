Menu

Politics

N.S. election: Housing and affordability on menu as leaders campaign in Halifax area

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 9:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia party leaders hit the campaign trail'
Nova Scotia party leaders hit the campaign trail
It’s the first day on the campaign trail in Nova Scotia, as all three party leaders were in Halifax and highlighting the key priorities. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, those priorities include health care and the cost of living.
Nova Scotia’s three major political parties are hitting the campaign trail this morning with events in the Halifax area.

The NDP will be holding a media briefing on housing at an apartment building in Dartmouth.

The Liberals will also be in Dartmouth, at a supermarket to speak with reporters about affordability for working families.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make a morning announcement in Halifax.

On the campaign trail Monday, the Tories promised to reduce income taxes and raise the minimum wage, and the Liberals pledged changes aimed at battling public cynicism in politics.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent. Election day is Nov. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

