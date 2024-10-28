Switches used to convert handguns into automatic weapons seized by Toronto-area police

See more sharing options

Five people are facing 160 charges in a firearms probe that saw Peel Regional Police seize several switches used to covert pistols into automatic weapons.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah told reporters the arrests signify the prevention of crime in Ontario’s most populated region.

“Each item you see displayed actually symbolizes a potential victim, a community that has been prevented from seeing harm,” he said.

“These items aren’t just sitting on a table. They represent a carjacking, a home invasion, armed robberies and multiple firearms offences that would have plagued the GTA and Peel Region.”

In all, Project Sledgehammer saw police seize 11 firearms, 32 prohibited weapons magazines and 85 illegal devices including 53 Glock selector switches, which Duraiappah said can be used to convert handguns into automatic weapons.

Also, more than 900 rounds of ammunition was seized and more than $20,000 worth of drugs was taken.

More to come.