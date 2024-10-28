2nd person charged in connection with deadly Edmonton stabbing in May

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service says a second person has now been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in the area of 102nd Street and Kingsway in the spring.

At 1:39 a.m. on May 15, police were called to the scene of an injured man spotted on a sidewalk. They found an unresponsive man. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

An autopsy determined the man died of multiple stab wounds and that he was the victim of a homicide. He was later identified by police as 34-year-old Clinton Quintal.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Days after the killing, police identified a suspect and arrested 31-year-old Irvin Badarm. He was charged with second-degree murder and also with robbery in connection with an incident at the Kingsway transit station about an hour before Quintal was stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators do not believe Badarm knew either the robbery or the homicide victim,” police said.

Police had said investigators believe there may be another suspect in the killing.

On Oct. 24, police arrested 35-year-old Adam Chinery and charged him with second-degree murder. They do not suspect he was involved in the transit station robbery.

Police said they are no longer seeking any additional suspects.