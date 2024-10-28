Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd person charged in connection with deadly Edmonton stabbing in May

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 2:33 pm
1 min read
A man died after being found injured along Kingsway outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. View image in full screen
A man died after being found injured along Kingsway outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service says a second person has now been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in the area of 102nd Street and Kingsway in the spring.

At 1:39 a.m. on May 15, police were called to the scene of an injured man spotted on a sidewalk. They found an unresponsive man. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

An autopsy determined the man died of multiple stab wounds and that he was the victim of a homicide. He was later identified by police as 34-year-old Clinton Quintal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Days after the killing, police identified a suspect and arrested 31-year-old Irvin Badarm. He was charged with second-degree murder and also with robbery in connection with an incident at the Kingsway transit station about an hour before Quintal was stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators do not believe Badarm knew either the robbery or the homicide victim,” police said.

Police had said investigators believe there may be another suspect in the killing.

On Oct. 24, police arrested 35-year-old Adam Chinery and charged him with second-degree murder. They do not suspect he was involved in the transit station robbery.

Trending Now

Police said they are no longer seeking any additional suspects.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton councillors vote unanimously to ban the sale of knives in convenience stores'
Edmonton councillors vote unanimously to ban the sale of knives in convenience stores

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices