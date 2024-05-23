Menu

Crime

Charges laid in homicide outside Royal Alexandra Hospital; victim identified

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
A man died after being found injured along Kingsway outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. View image in full screen
A man died after being found injured along Kingsway outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Global News
A 31-year-old man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the death of a man found outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital last week.

The Edmonton Police Service responded at 1:39 a.m. on May 15 to a report of an injured male on the sidewalk at 102nd Street and Kingsway.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 34-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a news release issued Thursday, police named Irvin Badarm, 31, as a suspect in the case.

EPS said he was found to have allegedly committed a robbery at the Kingsway transit station about an hour before the homicide.

Badarm was arrested on May 18 and has since been charged with second-degree murder and robbery.

Meanwhile, an autopsy that concluded Tuesday found the homicide victim, Clinton Quintal, 34, died of multiple stab wounds.

The manner of death was confirmed to be homicide.

“Detectives believe there were other suspects involved in both the robbery and the murder, and are asking for anyone with information that may help to identify those individuals to come forward,” EPS said in the release.

“Investigators do not believe Badarm knew either the robbery or the homicide victim.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

