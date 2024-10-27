Menu

Sports

U.S. star Ilia Malinin crushes it to win Skate Canada International title

By Andrew McIntosh Global News
Posted October 27, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
Ilia Malinin View image in full screen
Ilia Malinin of the United States competed and won the men's free program at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Halifax on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Darren Calabrese/ The Canadian Press
U.S. figure skating star Ilia Malinin dominated the field and captured men’s gold at the Skate Canada International in Halifax on Sunday.

The reigning world champion received a standing ovation for his vampire-themed free program — which included a backflip — to claim a Grand Prix title on consecutive weekends.

Malinin also won Skate America in Allen, Texas, last Sunday.

Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps repeated as pairs champions Saturday, while three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won gold in the women’s title.

The 19-year-old Malinin scored 301.82 total points.

Japan’s Shun Sato (261.16) won silver while South Korea’s Junhwan Cha (260.31) took bronze.

Aleksa Rakic of Burnaby, B.C., scored 222.49 as the top Canadian, finishing seventh in the 12-skater field.

Toronto’s Stephen Gogolev (216.84) fell to ninth after placing fifth in the short program.

Roman Sadovsky of Vaughan, Ont., withdrew for medical reasons after finishing last in the short program Saturday.

What’s the future of Canadian winter sports?
Later on Sunday, ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier compete in the free dance, the final event at Skate Canada. Gilles and Poirier ranked first after the free skate, ahead of fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha.

The Grand Prix, the top series in figure skating, consists of six events and a final.

Next up is the Grand Prix de France from Nov. 1-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.

