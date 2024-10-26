London Knights down Saginaw Spirit 4-1 for third win in a row

Send this page to someone via email

A week and a day after the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Knights in London the Knights returned the favour in Saginaw.

Sam O’Reilly and Sam Dickinson each had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 London victory at the Dow Event Center in Michigan.

Denver Barkey recorded two assists for the Knights and Easton Cowan extended his point streak with a third period goal.

Seconds after Cowan fed Barkey for a London short-handed chance that was denied by the glove of Spirit goalie Andrew Oke, O’Reilly took a feed from Dickinson and popped a wrist shot through the legs of Oke to make it 1-0 at the 9:09 mark of the opening period.

Dickinson put London ahead 2-0 at 12:20 of the second period as he took a beautifully executed flip pass from Barkey and went in alone to score his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Sams on the Knights roster now have goals in each of their past two games.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Michael Misa scored his 16th goal of the season in his 12th game as he stole a puck outside the London blue line and snapped a low shot inside the far post.

Just 33 seconds later Cowan banged in a rebound at the other end of the ice. Cowan now has points in all seven games of the 2024-25 season. Going back to last year Cowan now has at least one point in 43 OHL regular season games.

Landon Sim made a nice move to gain the offensive zone on the right wing just past the midway mark of the final period. Sim carried deep and dished a nifty little feed to Evan Van Gorp and he buried his sixth goal of the season for a 4-1 Knights advantage.

Alexei Medvedev was excellent in goal for the Knights as he made 28 saves on 29 shots.

Oke was very good at the other end of the ice as he was called upon to make some big stops throughout the games.

Oke stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced.

Both penalty kills were perfect.

Story continues below advertisement

London went 6-for-6.

The Spirit were 5-for-5.

Brett Brochu off to a 2-0 start for the Fort Wayne Komets

It’s two games and two wins by Brett Brochu in 2024-25. The former Knight has posted two victories in goal for the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. Brochu made 30 saves in a 2-1 win over another ex-London player in Connor Federkow and the Iowa Heartlanders on Oct. 19 and then made 40 stops in a 5-4 victory over Cincinnati on Oct. 25

Up next

London will complete three games in three days in three days on Sunday afternoon in Sarnia, Ont., against the Sting.

The Knights and Sarnia split a pair of pre-season games.

Sarnia has started the year with six wins and points in 10 of their first 13 games and they are being led in scoring by 16-year old Londoner Beckham Edwards. Edwards has 11 points in 13 games.

Coverage will start at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.