Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s just terrible not knowing’: Family of missing B.C. man not giving up hope

By Angela Jung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 9:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of missing Coquitlam man not giving up hope'
Family of missing Coquitlam man not giving up hope
Even though search and rescue officials are now calling it a recovery mission, the family of a Coquitlam man who went missing during the weekend's atmospheric river flooding say they're not giving up hope. Angela Jung reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man remains missing in Coquitlam, B.C., on Thursday but his family has not given up hope.

Robert Belding‘s family and friends have been tirelessly looking for any sign of him after he was last seen on Sunday.

“So I’m trying to stay analytical and stay positive and stay just focused on the task of finding him,” daughter Jessica Belding said.

“But of course, it’s hard. It’s just a roller coaster of emotions.”

Jessica said her dad and uncle were at a friend’s place, helping clean up a flooded basement due to the atmospheric river, when her dad went to take the dog out for a washroom break.

He has not been seen since but the dog was found downstream, cold and wet but alive.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Search continues for man who may have fallen into swollen river in Coquitlam'
Search continues for man who may have fallen into swollen river in Coquitlam

“The first night, it just seemed so, like, not real, that I was pretty numb to it,” Jessica said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Search and rescue officials said a witness told them they saw Belding with the dog.

“He apparently was going to try to rescue a dog that had gone into the water,” Coquitlam Search and Rescue manager Ian MacDonald told Global News.

“Now, that’s almost as soon as he went in. My understanding is that he was swept away.”

Trending Now

Jessica said her dad is strong and they are keeping up hope he is still going to be found.

With more rain expected on the weekend, Search and Rescue crews say swiftwater teams are anticipated to be deployed on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we lose this opportunity, we may not have it back until, who knows, next spring,” MacDonald said.

Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing man on Coquitlam River'
Search continues for missing man on Coquitlam River

The family is asking for anyone in the area to keep their eyes open for him or any clues.

“It’s just terrible not knowing where your loved one is,” Jessica said. “And I really don’t wish this on anyone.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices