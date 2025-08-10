Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday and Saturday

See more sharing options

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw for an estimated $5 million: 15, 17, 21, 22, 38 & 45.

Bonus: 26.

The winning number for the guaranteed $1 million: 35679933-01.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $60 million: 07, 08, 18, 28, 31, 36 & 41.

Bonus: 01.

MaxMillions:

01, 28, 31, 35, 38, 47 & 50

02, 03, 10, 11, 29, 32 & 33

06, 11, 16, 17, 32, 46 & 47

08, 09, 12, 20, 35, 44 & 46

13, 14, 18, 29, 32, 46 & 48

22, 26, 28, 35, 36, 46 & 47

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.