Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday and Saturday

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw for an estimated $5 million: 15, 17, 21, 22, 38 & 45.
Bonus: 26.
The winning number for the guaranteed $1 million: 35679933-01.
Get weekly money news
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $60 million: 07, 08, 18, 28, 31, 36 & 41.
Bonus: 01.
MaxMillions:
01, 28, 31, 35, 38, 47 & 50
02, 03, 10, 11, 29, 32 & 33
06, 11, 16, 17, 32, 46 & 47
08, 09, 12, 20, 35, 44 & 46
13, 14, 18, 29, 32, 46 & 48
22, 26, 28, 35, 36, 46 & 47
Trending Now
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
- Pistachios in your pantry? What health experts say you should do amid a salmonella recall
- No more reading glasses? New FDA-approved eye drops can fix your near vision
- Canada expands recall for pistachio products due to possible salmonella
- These heated socks are being recalled due to potential burns, blisters
Comments