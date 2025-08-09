Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal father assaulted in front of his children leads to outrage from officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
A Jewish man, who was with his three children at the park, when he was beaten by another man in Montreal on Friday, August 8, 2025. View image in full screen
A Jewish man, who was with his three children at the park, when he was beaten by another man in Montreal on Friday, August 8, 2025. Credit: Mayer Feig
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police are investigating after a father was attacked in the city’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Friday afternoon, caught partly on video by a bystander.

Police say no arrests have been made as the 32-year-old man who was with his three children was struck several times by a suspect around 2:45 p.m.

The alleged assault was first reported by the Journal de Montréal, which released a video showing a man being beaten by another man, alongside young children.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Manuel Couture says the reasons behind the assault are not known and the injuries suffered by the victim are deemed non-life-threatening.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says in a social media post that she was troubled by the “violent and unacceptable attack” and says Montreal police will get to the bottom of the incident.

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel, who represents the Papineau riding in the House of Commons where the attack took place, said on X she strongly condemns the “unprovoked assault of a Jewish father, attacked in front of his children.”

Christopher Skeete, Quebec’s minister responsible for the fight against racism, also took to X, noting the hatred on display must stop.

“I am deeply disturbed by this video showing a member of the Jewish community being attacked for no reason in front of his child, whose cries can be heard,” Skeete said. “All Quebecers have the right to live in safety.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices