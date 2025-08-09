B.C.’s Site C Dam project now fully online and operational

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hydro announced on Saturday that the Site C Dam in the province’s Peace Region is now fully online and operational.

All six units are in service, BC Hydro said, meaning Site C now has capacity to generate more than 1,100 megawatts of electricity and enough energy to reliably power about 500,000 homes annually.

The project increases BC Hydro’s total electricity supply by about eight per cent.

“The commission of Site C’s final generating unit is another step forward to securing B.C.’s clean energy future,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, said in a statement.

Construction on Site C began in 2015 with the first unit coming online in October 2024.

“Bringing the final generating unit online is a proud moment for everyone at BC Hydro,” Charlotte Mitha, BC Hydro president and CEO, said.

“Site C represents years of dedication, innovation, collaboration and overcoming challenges. Now that Site C is in full operation, it will serve our customers for the next 100 years and play a critical role in ensuring a stable and reliable electricity system.”

The powerhouse and generating station, paving on access roads, final equipment commissioning and addressing any deficiencies are still projects to be completed, according to BC Hydro.