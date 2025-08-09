Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C.’s Site C Dam project now fully online and operational

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First Site C generator powers up'
First Site C generator powers up
WATCH: (From 2024) The first of six generating units at the Site C hydroelectric dam has powered up, nearly 70 years after he was was first proposed – Oct 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Hydro announced on Saturday that the Site C Dam in the province’s Peace Region is now fully online and operational.

All six units are in service, BC Hydro said, meaning Site C now has capacity to generate more than 1,100 megawatts of electricity and enough energy to reliably power about 500,000 homes annually.

The project increases BC Hydro’s total electricity supply by about eight per cent.

“The commission of Site C’s final generating unit is another step forward to securing B.C.’s clean energy future,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Surrey group proposes solution for Site C work camp'
Surrey group proposes solution for Site C work camp
Trending Now

Construction on Site C began in 2015 with the first unit coming online in October 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bringing the final generating unit online is a proud moment for everyone at BC Hydro,” Charlotte Mitha, BC Hydro president and CEO, said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Site C represents years of dedication, innovation, collaboration and overcoming challenges. Now that Site C is in full operation, it will serve our customers for the next 100 years and play a critical role in ensuring a stable and reliable electricity system.”

The powerhouse and generating station, paving on access roads, final equipment commissioning and addressing any deficiencies are still projects to be completed, according to BC Hydro.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices