Conservative MP calls for apology to Christian singer Sean Feucht over cancellations

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Conservative MP is calling on Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault to apologize to American Christian rocker and missionary Sean Feucht after the permits for recent concerts in venues overseen by Parks Canada were revoked.

Marilyn Gladu, the Opposition critic for civil liberties, says in a letter dated Friday that denying the permits did not “preserve the principle of inclusion” but had the opposite effect in excluding Feucht and many Canadians who had planned to attend the events.

Feucht describes himself as a musician, missionary, author and activist.

Story continues below advertisement

Having spoken out against what he calls “gender ideology,” abortion and the LGBTQ+ community, his religious and political views have faced criticism while having grabbed the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He also hosted worship concerts to protest COVID-19 restrictions and has previously visited the president for a faith briefing at the White House.

Feucht ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate for Congress in 2020.

Gladu says in her letter that regardless of whether you agree or not with Feucht’s views, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees freedom of expression in Canada.

A number of concerts planned in various parts of Canada were cancelled abruptly, with Feucht having to switch venues to hold them.