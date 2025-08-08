Menu

Video link
Canada

Carney set to make defence announcement during tour at military base

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 7:13 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to Trenton, Ont., today, where he is expected to make an announcement related to the Canadian Armed Forces.

On Thursday, Carney told reporters that he planned to spend the day with the Canadian Armed Forces “building security and defence.”

While in Trenton, Carney will also tour a military facility.

Canada and its NATO allies agreed at their annual summit in June to substantially hike their members’ defence spending target to five per cent of annual GDP by 2035.

NATO members agreed on a plan to invest 3.5 per cent of their national GDP in core defence needs — like jets and other hardware — and another 1.5 per cent in related areas, such as infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Carney said at the time that the new NATO agreement will see Canada’s annual defence budget increase to roughly $150 billion.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

