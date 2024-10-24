MPI to spend $1.3 million on accessible driver training programs in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will soon have the opportunity to get their driver’s licences closer to home.

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced Thursday that it’s spending more than $1 million toward adult driving programs in rural, remote and underserved communities.

The initiative, in partnership with University College of the North (UCN), Assiniboine College and the Citizen’s Bridge agency, is intended to make getting a Class 5 licence affordable and accessible for the rest of 2024 and through 2025.

“In 2023, nearly 80 per cent of all fatal collisions occurred outside of Winnipeg, which is home to less than half of Manitoba’s total population,” Matt Wiebe, the province’s minister responsible for MPI, said.

“With MPI’s focus on helping those in rural, First Nation and Indigenous communities get the necessary training, we have the opportunity to drastically reduce the number of Manitobans who tragically die on our roads every year.”

Much of the funding will be used to support existing programs, including UCN’s driver training initiative, which has seen participants from communities like Thompson, Churchill, Flin Flon, The Pas and beyond since it started in 2023.

“This program has had such a positive impact on people across northern Manitoba,” the university’s Jamie Grant said.

“The instant confidence boost we see when our students pass their knowledge or road test has propelled them to look into what is next.

“Whether it be further training or entering the workforce, having a driver’s licence opens up many doors.”