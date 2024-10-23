Former Saskatchewan Party backbencher takes issue with conflict investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A former Saskatchewan Party government backbencher who was found to have breached conflict-of-interest rules says he has issues with the investigation’s findings.

Gary Grewal says social workers arranging rooms for clients at his hotel does not constitute a government contract, even though the conflict-of-interest commissioner says it does.

Grewal, who is not running in Monday’s provincial election, also says he feels the commissioner wasn’t clear enough in telling him to divest from another hotel he lent money to.

Commissioner Maurice Herauf ruled this week that Grewal breached the legislation when his hotels did business with the province.

The report says the commissioner told Grewal in December 2023 his companies should stop taking part in the contracts, but they did not.

The Opposition NDP raised the issue last year when it found one of Grewal’s hotels had raised rates for a social services client when the ministry started paying her bill.