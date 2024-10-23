Menu

Canada

Amazon’s challenge of warehouse’s unionization rejected by Quebec labour tribunal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s labour tribunal gives green light to Amazon union'
Quebec’s labour tribunal gives green light to Amazon union
A labour tribunal has dismissed Amazon’s challenge of the unionization of its warehouse workers in Laval, Que.

Quebec’s Tribunal administratif du travail rejected the online shopping giant’s argument that the process by which employees unionized earlier this year was unlawful because it involved workers signing union cards instead of voting in a secret ballot.

Lawyers for the company had argued that the absence of a secret ballot violated workers’ freedom of association rights.

In a decision dated Tuesday, administrative judge Irène Zaïkoff also rejected Amazon’s request that the union certification be revoked.

The warehouse workers in the Montreal suburb of Laval became the first Amazon workers in Canada to successfully unionize when they were certified on May 10.

The 200 or so unionized workers belong to a union affiliated with the Confédération des syndicats nationaux, or CSN.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

