Massive cleanup underway after B.C. community cut off by atmospheric river

A one-way road has now been cleared for a small community in north Coquitlam that became cut off on Saturday when an atmospheric river stalled over B.C.’s South Coast.

Rocks, logs, branches and mud came down the mountain, cutting off access on Quarry Road and washing away one home.

Longtime teacher Sonya McIntyre was inside her home at the time and was killed in the mudslide.

Quarry Road resident Sharon Phillips, whose family has lived in her home since 1960, said the power went out on Saturday at 11 a.m. and they have been sheltering in place since.

She told Global News that once the road was washed out, they realized they had no access to emergency services.

“There’s only one road in and out,” Phillips said.

She added that RCMP officers have been checking in on everyone daily and the community has been impressed.

Phillips said she would like to see a more robust plan from the City of Coquitlam in case the community is cut off again.

“There had been nothing in place to provide us updates as to what was going on and I think that needs to be created going forward,” she added.

Jonathan Helmus, director of utilities for the City of Coquitlam, said 13 homes and one business were cut off Saturday.

He said the power is still out in the area but now that a road has been established, BC Hydro crews will be able to respond.

Coquitlam RCMP officers also conducted wellness checks on everyone and were able to access the area using ATVs.

“There’s multiple crews including city staff and additional contracted resources on site, working to clear the road,” Helmus said.

“There’s significant debris removal that they’re working on as well as redirecting flow back into the culvert and even establishing a new culvert to make sure that the water is not impeding the road repair efforts.

“For the community at risk right now, we’re focusing on interim access for them and for the other responders who need to get out there and then over time we will establish permanent access but as we move up the road we’ll also be looking at other areas along Quarry Road.”

Helmus said there are a number of creeks in the area that need to be assessed to make sure they are safe and stable.

He said regular road access in that area could take about four to five days but a concrete timeline remains unclear.

Phillips said the community has never experienced a situation created by the atmospheric river before.

“We like where we are so we just role with it,” she said. “You choose to live in the forest so you just roll with it.”