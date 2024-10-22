3 people charged with 1st-degree murder in B.C. woman’s overdose death

Three people have been charged in connection with the suspicious death of a woman on Vancouver Island.
Wendy Head, 52, was found dead from a fatal overdose at a home in Nanaimo on March 7, 2023.
After her death, information came to light that led investigators to believe that she was the victim of a homicide.
On Oct. 17, 2024, two men and a woman were charged in Head’s death.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) Island District Team began investigating the case in August 2023.
The BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Kehar Gary Sangha, a 59-year-old man from Duncan; Tyler Stephen Elrix, a 41-year-old man from Duncan and Lily Irene Lindbergh, a 44-year-old woman from Duncan.
Sangha and Lindberg have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of counselling to commit murder.
Elrix has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Sangha and Lindberg were arrested and will remain in custody.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Elrix and if anyone has information about his location they are asked to contact their local police office or Crime Stoppers.
