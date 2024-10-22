SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘This team is built different!’: Leafs fans full of joy 6 games into NHL season

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 11:41 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Leafs fever takes hold ahead of home opener'
Leafs fever takes hold ahead of home opener
WATCH: Leafs fever takes hold ahead of home opener – Oct 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six games into the new NHL season, some fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs are feeling good.

Under the guidance of president Brendan Shanahan, the Leafs have been a powerhouse in the regular season – only to fall short in the playoffs.

After another first-round playoff exit last year, the Leafs retooled their defensive roster and brought in Craig Berube to serve as the new head coach. Despite calls for change, their four highly paid star forwards – arguably the face of the Shanahan era – remain.

Even with the recent history in mind, some fans appear to be all in after the Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night.

“It’s early I get it but this team is built different!” X user @PixFromTheSix wrote early Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the #LeafsForever can keep up this momentum, we’re gonna do things this year,” X user @SchmoesCEO added.

Leafs off to 4-2 start

One of those star forwards, William Nylander, led the Leafs with two goals and an assist in their victory over the Lightning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, while Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves and Mitch Marner had two assists.

“Our mission is to do a lot of big things this year,” Stolarz said after the game.

“I think games like (Monday) are a nice stepping stone in the right direction.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Hockey Preview: What to expect ahead of the NHL Season'
Hockey Preview: What to expect ahead of the NHL Season

The victory means the Leafs now have a 4-2 win-loss record six games into the new NHL season.

Story continues below advertisement

And while there are many more games to play, fans like X user @ErinnAlexander are liking what they see.

“The @MapleLeafs are absolutely buzzin on all cylinders and I’m here for it. Tree (general manager Brad Treliving) and Berube got this team on another level,” they wrote on Monday night.

“Nice W. Plan the parade,” X user @jackedwards1980 said.

The Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. eastern.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices