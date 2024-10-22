‘This team is built different!’: Leafs fans full of joy 6 games into NHL season

Send this page to someone via email

Six games into the new NHL season, some fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs are feeling good.

Under the guidance of president Brendan Shanahan, the Leafs have been a powerhouse in the regular season – only to fall short in the playoffs.

After another first-round playoff exit last year, the Leafs retooled their defensive roster and brought in Craig Berube to serve as the new head coach. Despite calls for change, their four highly paid star forwards – arguably the face of the Shanahan era – remain.

Even with the recent history in mind, some fans appear to be all in after the Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night.

“It’s early I get it but this team is built different!” X user @PixFromTheSix wrote early Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the #LeafsForever can keep up this momentum, we’re gonna do things this year,” X user @SchmoesCEO added.

Leafs off to 4-2 start

One of those star forwards, William Nylander, led the Leafs with two goals and an assist in their victory over the Lightning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, while Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves and Mitch Marner had two assists.

“Our mission is to do a lot of big things this year,” Stolarz said after the game.

“I think games like (Monday) are a nice stepping stone in the right direction.”

5:35 Hockey Preview: What to expect ahead of the NHL Season

The victory means the Leafs now have a 4-2 win-loss record six games into the new NHL season.

Story continues below advertisement

And while there are many more games to play, fans like X user @ErinnAlexander are liking what they see.

“The @MapleLeafs are absolutely buzzin on all cylinders and I’m here for it. Tree (general manager Brad Treliving) and Berube got this team on another level,” they wrote on Monday night.

“Nice W. Plan the parade,” X user @jackedwards1980 said.

The Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. eastern.

— with files from The Canadian Press