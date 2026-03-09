Georgia teacher dies after high school toilet paper prank: U.S. reports

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Georgia high school teacher died after he was allegedly run over by a teen in what police are calling a prank gone wrong.

Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide after he allegedly ran over Jason Hughes outside of the teacher’s home in Gainesville, Ga., on Friday night, Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to NBC News, the New York Times and ABC News.

Wallace has also been charged with reckless driving, criminal trespass and littering, according to the statement provided to the outlets.

Global News has not independently confirmed that reporting but has reached out to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for a statement.

Wallace was allegedly with four other people when they attempted to throw toilet paper in the yard and on the trees outside the North Hall High School teacher’s residence.

The group of students then got into two vehicles when Hughes exited his house, the statement continued.

“As Wallace began driving his pickup truck on North Gate Drive, Hughes tripped and fell into the road and was run over by the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The teens then stopped and attempted to help Hughes, according to the outlets. Deputies arrived at the scene at 11:40 p.m. local time and Hughes was taken to a hospital.

Hughes died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation. The four others involved, all also 18, have been charged with criminal trespass and littering, according to NBC News.

In a Facebook post the day before Hughes’ death, the Hall County School District warned students not to partake in pranks during prom season.

“In previous years, some pranks during prom season — sometimes referred to as Junior/Senior Wars — have gone too far, resulting in damage to property,” the post said.

“We urge all students to refrain from participating in any activities that may cause harm or destruction to school or personal property. Such actions not only reflect poorly on the individual involved but also tarnish the reputation of our schools, families, and community.”

“We cannot stress enough the importance of making responsible choices and thinking about the long-term impact of your actions,” it added.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise funds in memory of Hughes and assist his family with immediate expenses and a future college fund for his children.

The GoFundMe page says that Hughes was “a blessing to so many” and “his untimely passing will be indescribably difficult for his wife and two young boys for years to come.”

The GoFundMe post had raised more than US$220,000 of its $75,000 goal from more than 2,000 donations as of Monday afternoon.

Hughes’ wife, Laura Hughes, who is also a teacher at North Hall High School, told the New York Times that her husband was “excited and waiting to catch” the students “in the act.”

She said that her family fully “supports getting the charges dropped for all involved.”

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” she added. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

Will Schofield, superintendent of the Hall County School District, told The New York Times in an email Sunday that Hughes was a math teacher, golf coach and club sponsor.

“Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father; a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues,” Schofield said in a statement. “He gave so much to so many in numerous ways as he faithfully served God. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family.”

Hughes was also involved with NG3, a non-profit organization that mentors students.

The organization paid tribute to Hughes on Facebook, writing, “Our hearts break at the news of losing one of the best. Jason Hughes has been on staff with NG3 for the last 7 years at North Hall, operated as our North Hall Director, and been a vital piece of helping grow this ministry beyond the boundaries of just his community.”

“He was an incredible man of faith, loving husband to Laura, amazing father to Luke and Owen, a passionate follower of Jesus, and had a true servants heart,” the tribute continued.

“We know this isn’t goodbye forever and we look forward to the day we see you again when all things are made right. We love you my friend,” the post concluded, with a link to the GoFundMe page.