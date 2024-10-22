North Atlantic right whale population grew in 2023, but still vulnerable to humans

Send this page to someone via email

The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.

The new data released today by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimates the population of North Atlantic right whales in 2023 was 372, up from the previous year’s estimate of 356.

Heather Pettis and Philip Hamilton, both marine scientists at the New England Aquarium in Boston, say that despite the estimated population growth, North Atlantic right whales still face significant threats from humans.

They say scientists have counted five right whale deaths in 2024 — four of them caused by vessel strikes or rope entanglements — and presume an additional four calves have also died.

They say it’s not clear how this year’s whale deaths will impact the population estimate for 2024.

The North Atlantic right whale migrates between the coast of Florida to the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.