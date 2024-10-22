Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

North Atlantic right whale population grew in 2023, but still vulnerable to humans

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ocean Tracking Network celebrating successes of right whale monitoring program'
Ocean Tracking Network celebrating successes of right whale monitoring program
RELATED: We check in with Fred Whoriskey, executive director with Ocean Tracking Network, to find out more about some big milestones when it comes to their collaborative right whale monitoring program, namely three years with no reports of North Atlantic Right Whale deaths in Canadian waters. – Apr 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.

The new data released today by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium estimates the population of North Atlantic right whales in 2023 was 372, up from the previous year’s estimate of 356.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Heather Pettis and Philip Hamilton, both marine scientists at the New England Aquarium in Boston, say that despite the estimated population growth, North Atlantic right whales still face significant threats from humans.

They say scientists have counted five right whale deaths in 2024 — four of them caused by vessel strikes or rope entanglements — and presume an additional four calves have also died.

Trending Now

They say it’s not clear how this year’s whale deaths will impact the population estimate for 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The North Atlantic right whale migrates between the coast of Florida to the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices